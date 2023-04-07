Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny makes a surprise claim about Man City











Arsenal and Manchester City are going head to head in the race to win the Premier League title this season, and Mohamed Elneny has made a rather surprising claim about Pep Guardiola’s side now.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear of Manchester City in the table, having played a game more. The title is in their hands, but their run-in is considerably more difficult.

What complicates things for City, however, is the fact that they’re still alive in three competitions, including the Champions League, which many feel is their priority.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny says he hopes Man City will win the Champions League

Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny is currently injured and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The Egyptian has had to watch most of this campaign from the sidelines, which must be frustrating, but he always has a smile on his face, and we’re sure he’s delighted with how well his teammates are performing week in, week out.

Elneny attended the 12th Sharjah Ramadan Majlis event this week, where he spoke about Arsenal, his dream to become a Premier League manager and also, surprisingly, about Manchester City.

Usually, when two sides are fighting fiercely for the title, you don’t see players from one club wishing the other side would do well – albeit in a different competition.

That is what Elneny has done.

While speaking at the event, Elneny randomly said, as quoted by OneFootball: “I hope that Manchester City will win the UEFA Champions League title this season.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

TBR View:

It is a bit strange to see Elneny come and claim that he’s hoping Manchester City will win a competition that Arsenal have never won in their history.

That may annoy a few Arsenal fans, especially when their club is in a big battle to win the Premier League against Manchester City themselves.

However, we’re sure Elneny meant no harm to Arsenal when he said what he did, and it won’t be a surprise at all to see City go and win the Champions League this season.

Arsenal fans will not care about that if Mikel Arteta can lead his side to Premier League triumph next month.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Show all