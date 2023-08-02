Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk react after news coming out of Liverpool yesterday

Liverpool confirmed yesterday that Fabinho has left the club for Saudi Arabia, and Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both sent him messages on Instagram.

The Brazilian has been at Anfield since the summer of 2018. He has mostly been a fantastic player for them and was one of the biggest reasons why Jurgen Klopp’s side were so successful in that period.

Now, Fabinho is gone, and his teammates at Liverpool will miss him.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk react after Fabinho leaves Liverpool

There has been a lot of changes at Liverpool this summer, especially in their midfield.

The Reds released Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and now Fabinho have all been sold to Saudi Arabian clubs.

Among all of them, Fabinho will arguably prove to be the biggest loss for the Reds. On his day, he was up there with the very best defensive midfielders in the world, and replacing him will not be easy.

Liverpool players all loved Fabinho and will definitely miss him. We’ve already told you how Alisson reacted to his departure. Here’s what Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah said on Instagram.

The Dutchman wrote: “Flaco, we will miss you. You came and won everything. Wishing you and your family all the very best in your next chapter.”

Salah posted: “Thank you for your friendship and for everything you’ve done for the team over the years. You will be missed, Flaco. All the best.”

TBR View:

Liverpool will have a brand-new midfield next season.

The Reds are expected to start the campaign with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the middle of the park along with a number six – that could be Romeo Lavia if things go Jurgen Klopp’s way.

It’s never easy to start a season with numerous new players, especially if all of them play in the same area of the pitch. That could easily cause problems for the Reds early next campaign, but they’re all still great players.

It really will be interesting to see Liverpool will fare in the first few weeks of the new season.