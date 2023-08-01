Liverpool expected to make bid for ‘incredible’ player soon – and are hopeful deal is not far away

Liverpool are expected to return with a third bid for Romeo Lavia in the near future as they continue talks with Southampton over signing the midfielder.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that Southampton have now knocked back a £42 million offer from the Reds for their youngster.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly the team showing the most interest in signing Romeo Lavia from the Saints in this window. They have already made two bids for the 19-year-old, who was ‘incredible‘ in his first year as a Premier League regular last season.

Liverpool expected to make third Lavia bid

Jurgen Klopp’s side still need further reinforcements in the middle of the park. They have now sold the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. And it seems that Lavia is a top name on their wishlist.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

In fact, 90min reports that talks with Southampton will continue. And a third Liverpool bid for Lavia is expected to be on its way in the near future.

Southampton want £50 million for the teenager. So it would appear that the Reds have a bit of ground to make up before they meet the asking price. But Liverpool are hopeful that an agreement may not be too far away.

Lavia would be a really exciting signing for Liverpool. He was a shining light in a hugely disappointing year for the Saints. And he is probably one of the few players Southampton fans would really love to keep as they prepare for a year in the Championship.

You can certainly see why he would be tempted by Liverpool. The Reds are entering a new era with a few of their previously key players moving on. And there is an opportunity for a new crop to establish themselves in the side.