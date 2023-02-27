Mikel Arteta thinking about using Ainsley Maitland-Niles at Arsenal next year











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly considering giving Ainsley Maitland-Niles a chance to impress next season.

That’s according to journalist Paul Brown, via Give Me Sport, who has provided an update on the 25-year-old’s future.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was very much surplus to requirements at the start of this season.

He was linked with a permanent move to Newcastle, but moved to Southampton on loan on deadline day.

Since then, a combination of poor form and turbulence at the south coast club has really hampered his progress.

Maitland-Niles has already played under three managers and played three different positions at St. Mary’s.

His versatility has always made him a useful asset, but may have been a detriment to his development as a youngster.

The 25-year-old has played as a right-back, centre-back and central midfielder already this season.

However, Arteta may just give Maitland-Niles one more chance at Arsenal in the summer.

It’s likely to be his final opportunity to impress at The Emirates.

Arteta think about giving Maitland-Niles another chance at Arsenal

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the five-capped England international, Brown said: “I think he’s still got a chance.

“He’s never really wanted to leave Arsenal but has been kind of forced to go out and find game time a couple of times now.

“It’s not impossible that he comes back and makes a fist of it.

“I do think next season Arsenal are going to need a bigger squad and to call on more players than they have this year.

“So, I’ve got a feeling he will come back, and they’ll take a look at him and Arteta will make a call based on what he sees in training.

“I think he’s going to get a chance to be reintegrated.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urged Maitland-Niles to play more minutes at Southampton earlier in the season.

He put in a shocking performance in the Carabao Cup against Lincoln, and struggled to get back into the team under Nathan Jones.

He’s played every minute under Ruben Selles at right-back so far, and needs to maintain that consistency for the rest of the season.

It’s hard to see where Maitland-Niles fits into this Arsenal squad right now.

The Gunners have plenty of cover at right-back and in midfield, and are actively looking at new signings in both positions.

If, for example, Ivan Fresneda and Declan Rice arrived in the summer, his time at Arsenal will be all-but-over.

It may already be time for Maitland-Niles to consider the next step in his career.

