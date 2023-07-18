Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino is attracting plenty of interest from clubs around Europe this summer.

That’s according to journalist Chris Wheatley, speaking on the National World YouTube channel.

Arsenal’s first-team squad have jetted out to the United States for their pre-season tour.

There are some notable absences from the group including Thomas Partey and Reiss Nelson.

However, one player who has been away from the squad all summer has been youngster Charlie Patino.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The ‘outstanding’ midfielder looks set to move on this summer but has been spotted training at London Colney.

There’s now lots of interest in Patino as he looks to move on from Arsenal with his path to the first team blocked.

He’s a very talented young player but may feel he needs to leave in order to continue his development.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of clubs are circling as they look to secure the future of a very exciting player.

Arsenal youngster Patino attracting plenty of interest

Speaking about the 19-year-old’s future, Wheatley said: “With Charlie Patino, it’s more a case of the player not being in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

“Which I think a few fans will be disappointed with because he’s another Hale End academy product.

“He’s been at the club from such a young age and there is that hope that is going to be the next big thing out of the academy.

“Had a spell on loan at Blackpool last season but now we expect his future to be resolved in the coming weeks.

“There’s interest from clubs all over Europe, Spain, Germany, Holland, lots and lots of European clubs are interested in Charlie Patino.

“Nothing imminent there, but there’s certainly plenty of teams who are keeping an eye on him and making contact with his representatives. One to keep an eye on.

Photo by Alex Burstow – Arsenal FC/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“As I’ve mentioned on a previous show, Arsenal will insert a buy-back clause in any deal they do for Charlie Patino, a sell-on clause as well.

“So, that means they will benefit from any potential sale when Charlie Patino does or if he does leave his next club.”

Arsenal will be glad there’s this much interest in Patino if he’s got his heart set on leaving.

It could start a bidding war for a player that doesn’t want to be at the club and isn’t in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Given his potential and the ability he’s already shown in the Championship, he should command a decent fee.