Arsenal player spotted at Colney after returning from 'excellent' loan spell











Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino has returned from his loan at Blackpool and has been spotted back at the London Colney training ground.

Arsenal allowed Patino to go on loan to the Championship side at the start of the season. The central midfielder played 34 times in the division, scoring two goals and picking up four assists.

As per talkSPORT, the Gunners ace had an ‘excellent’ spell on a personal level, but sadly he couldn’t stop Blackpool from suffering relegation.

Patino, who is just 19 years old, already has a lot of interest from many clubs, both in Europe and also in England.

The Englishman loves the Gunners, but is reportedly leaving in the summer in pursuit of first-team football.

As the Gunners look to battle for the Premier League title consistently after their impressive season, it’s nice to see that a highly-rated Arsenal youngster has been spotted back at training.

(Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images)

It will be quite interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks. This is due to Patino being heavily linked away from the club.

He is an emerging star who clearly has some potential as he is already playing in the Championship at such a young age.

Despite this, it seems like Mikel Arteta feels he is not good enough to succeed at the highest level.

The “outstanding” midfielder will no doubt want to stay, but it may be best for him to challenge for consistent football. This will help him grow as a player and help him to achieve his potential.

With so many clubs reportedly circling, Arsenal fans will be somewhat happy to see him back at Colney. The youngster posted a couple of Instagram stories showing him back at the training ground in the gym and training.

Seeing the Englishman back at training after the Championship season not ending that long ago is refreshing to see. It clearly shows that he cares about the club.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)