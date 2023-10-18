National media amazed by how powerful £16m Arsenal defender has now become

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is now being lauded by the press in Japan for his performance in a 2-0 win against Tunisia yesterday.

Tomiyasu played the whole game at centre-back for his country, a role he’s performing increasingly well.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

And Japan’s Goal were in awe of just how much of a defensive leader Arsenal’s Tomiyasu is becoming.

The outlet claimed that the 24-year-old was showing so much strength and control in his performances.

In their match rating, Goal said: “Overwhelming strength against people.

“He reigns as a defensive leader with precise line control and leads to clean sheets.”

And that is testament to just how much progress Tomiyasu has made since joining The Gunners for £16m.

Although he’s not nailed down a starting role, Japan’s Tomiyasu is on the cusp of starting in every position in the Arsenal back four.

The defender has been an alternative to Oleksandr Zinchenko, showing ability to invert on the left.

Moreover, Tomiyasu has also thrived when getting a chance in his more natural positions on the right or in the centre.

Tomiyasu can be just as important for Arsenal as he is for Japan

Of course, Tomiyasu’s form may be a good reason why Arsenal don’t need to seek further reinforcement at the back.

Mikel Arteta’s side continue to be linked with a move for Marc Guehi, who impressed Gary Lineker for England last night.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But given how capable Tomiyasu clearly is for Japan at centre-back, Arsenal may be better advised to invest elsewhere.

Arteta is intent on having ‘positive problems’ in every area of his squad this season.

And Tomiyasu is now fitting that brief in several areas.

Moreover, he’s unlikely to displace the likes of Ben White or William Saliba any time soon, but he may have a good chance on the left.

Arteta seemingly still has some doubts over Zinchenko’s defending, and Tomiyasu could prove a stellar replacement.