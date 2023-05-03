Mikel Arteta says he may have signed a future 'great' for Arsenal











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Jakub Kiwior following his full debut in the Premier League against Chelsea last night.

The Gunners signed the talented Pole from Spezia in a £20 million deal back in January (Sky Sports). He hasn’t been given many opportunities, and nobody really expected him to get the nod over Rob Holding yesterday either.

However, Arteta put his faith in Kiwior, and the 23-year-old delivered. The Gunners boss raved about him in his press conference, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

Mikel Arteta says Jakub Kiwior has the potential to become great for Arsenal

Arsenal went into the game against Chelsea last night on the back of four games without a win.

They could only get a point each against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton, and were hammered by Manchester City at the Etihad.

Rob Holding received a ton of criticism for his performances in those games, some of which were very unfair. However, Arteta decided to drop the Englishman and start Kiwior in his place last night.

The Pole was fantastic at right-centre-back, and even though he didn’t have a lot to do in terms of defending, his presence and quality on the ball were evident for everyone to see.

Arteta was delighted with Kiwior’s display, and he claimed last night that the defender has the potential to become a future ‘great’ for Arsenal.

The Spaniard said in his post-match press conference: “He looked ready, he looked fresh, he looked really determined.

“He’s been getting better and better every single day, not only in training but his interaction and his language. He’s more settled and he’s a player that I really like, that’s why I signed him.

“He has the potential at his age to be great and he had a big task against the players he had to face today, and I think he did really well.”

TBR View:

Kiwior is a player with humongous potential.

The Pole can play as a centre-half, at left-back and also as a defensive midfielder. He’s excellent on the ball and his range of passing is fantastic for a defender.

Arsenal’s recruitment in recent years has been as good as anyone in the Premier League. Almost every player they’ve signed is proving to be an excellent addition, and Kiwior joined that list last night.

The Gunners take on Newcastle United next and that will be a hugely difficult game. It will be interesting to see if Kiwior will keep his place in the side.

