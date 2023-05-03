What Jakub Kiwior did at full-time after Arsenal's win against Chelsea











Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior was delighted at full-time after helping the Gunners to a 3-1 win on his full Premier League debut.

In his post-match press conference, manager Mikel Arteta also praised the Polish centre-back.

“He looked ready, he looked fresh, he looked really determined,” Arteta said.

“He’s been getting better and better every single day, not only in training but his interaction and his language.

“He’s more settled and he’s a player that I really like, that’s why I signed him.

“He has the potential at his age to be great and he had a big task against the players he had to face today, and I think he didn’t really well.”

Jakub Kiwior was thrown into the starting line-up against Chelsea in place of Rob Holding.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 27-year-old defender struggled in Arsenal’s last outing, although he was tasked with dealing with Erling Haaland.

The absence of William Saliba has been widely felt by the squad.

Arsenal’s performances have dropped off in recent weeks, and they’d gone four games without a win before last night.

However, at full-time, Arsenal fans were quick to applaud Jakub Kiwior after he got through his first 90 minutes in the Premier League.

He may now end the season on a high, especially after Arteta was forced to substitute his partner Gabriel Magalhaes due to injury.

What Arsenal defender Kiwior did at full-time yesterday

Kiwior will be delighted to have come through his first Premier League test unscathed.

He was tasked with marking Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on his return to The Emirates.

The Gabonese striker managed just nine touches before being substituted at the break.

Although Kiwior didn’t help Arsenal earn a clean sheet, his teammates were delighted for him at full-time.

Gabriel was seen congratulating Kiwior at the end of the game after they performed brilliantly together.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kiwior’s been praised by captain Martin Odegaard for his conduct in training recently.

It appears as though he’s finally done enough to convince Mikel Arteta to give him his chance.

If he starts again on Sunday, he faces a much tougher test away to Newcastle.

Arsenal need to travel to one of the toughest grounds in the country and win to keep their faint title hopes alive.

