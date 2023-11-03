Mikel Arteta says 24-year-old Arsenal player is back in training, could face Newcastle now

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been giving his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Newcastle United.

The Gunners face a tricky trip to the northeast after losing to West Ham in midweek and the Arsenal squad and manager will be keen to fight back immediately.

For Arteta, there are a number of selection headaches for him to consider. Gabriel Jesus remains out so Eddie Nketiah is likely to continue, while in midfield, Martin Odegaard is also touch and go.

And speaking on Odegaard in his presser just now, Arteta has said the Norwegian midfielder has had a bit of an issue.

In comments relayed by ESPN’s James Olley, Arteta confirmed the following when it comes to Odegaard.

Having their skipper fit for such a big game will feel massive for the Gunners. A win would be huge, and lay down yet another marker that they mean business this year once more.

Odegaard fitness massive with Jesus out

Arsenal have a squad that can cope with one or two injuries, but when they start stacking up further and come to key players like Odegaard, then it’s worrying.

Hopefully, for Arsenal anyway, he is fit and ready to go. He has been so influential as skipper that Arsenal need their man back in the midfield.

Newcastle represents a huge test for this Arsenal side. A bouncing St James’ Park will be rocking and the atmosphere will be a true test of this young Gunners squad’s character.

If they can get Odegaard on the pitch at all, then it could actually make all the difference in the end.

Odegaard’s influence and quality cannot be discounted. And with a Newcastle midfield who also like to dominate, his ability to take the ball in tight areas and move play forward is going to be crucial.