When Arsenal and Brazil star Gabriel Jesus is expected to return from injury

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Now, The Sun has published a report sharing when the Gunners player’s camp is hoping he’ll be back.

According to the report, Jesus‘ camp is targeting a return to fitness for the beginning of December.

The Brazilian missed the start of the season due to a knee injury. He wasn’t available in the Community Shield as well as Arsenal’s first two Premier League games of the season.

Jesus then returned to action against Fulham and featured in every league game for the Gunners up until the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

The 26-year-old also played in the Carabao Cup win over Brentford and Arsenal’s opening three Champions League games of the campaign.

Photo by Jesus Ruiz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, Jesus came off during the Gunners’ 2-1 Champions League win away at Sevilla last Tuesday with a hamstring injury.

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup trip to West Ham, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to put a timeline on Jesus’ recovery.

He said he was “totally wrong” last time, with the player back sooner than expected, and is not taking any chances this time.

However, The Sun has reported that Jesus’ representatives are eyeing a few more weeks on the sidelines before a full return next month after the November international break.

The Arsenal forward is currently taking part in rehab work away from the pitch at London Colney, added the report.

This isn’t what Gunners fans would’ve wanted to hear about their star striker.

Even with the international break on the way, there are still six big games for Arsenal to contest between now and December.

After the Gunners’ Carabao Cup trip to West Ham, the Gunners face Newcastle, Burnley and Brentford in the Premier League, as well as Sevilla and Lens in the Champions League.

If the report is true, then at best we could see Jesus back for the Premier League meeting with Wolves.

Luckily Mikel Arteta has a fairly well-stocked attacking setup, and Eddie Nketiah is in great form, as we saw with his hat-trick last time out.