Arsene Wenger delivers ‘fantastic’ verdict on hat-trick hero Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah had the biggest day of his Arsenal career yesterday as he slammed in a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old striker was in fine form against the Blades as he stepped up to the plate to replace Gabriel Jesus as Arsenal’s main man in attack.

With the Brazilian out injured for the foreseeable, Nketiah’s form will be of huge importance in the coming weeks.

And watching on for BEIN Sports, Gunners legend Arsene Wenger was full of praise for Nketiah.

Arsene Wenger praises Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick

Speaking for BEIN, Wenger was watching the first two goals Nketiah netted against the basement club.

And the former Gunners boss was quick to pick up Nketiah’s style of finishing.

“It was a good run into the box in the start. He’s a great finisher Eddie. Since he was a kid he’s scored goals and his first touch is fantastic. He knows where to be and he responds quickly, he has a short back-lift and it makes all the difference,” Wenger said.

Nketiah has a big chance now

With Gabriel Jesus out again for a few weeks, this is a huge chance for Eddie Nketiah to cement himself in the first-team.

He has flitted in and out of things for most of his career but a hat-trick can be a great way of making sure you aren’t dropped anytime soon.

Nketiah’s finishing was brilliant, as Wenger says, and the comment about the lack of back-lift in his shots is a very good observation as well.

Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the England man’s contribution and will hope for plenty more while Jesus remains out injured.