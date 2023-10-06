Mikel Arteta says £120,000-a-week Arsenal player is a ‘proper fighter’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has raved about Ben White and how he has developed over the last two years.

The Englishman has been one of the Gunners’ most consistent players. He has been magnificent for Arsenal, and if reports are to be believed, he’s next in line to be offered a brand-new contract.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal defender Ben White

Arsenal signed Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2021.

There were a lot of eyebrows raised when the Gunners agreed to pay £50 million (BBC) for his services, but he has consistently proved his worth over the last two seasons.

White started his Gunners career as a centre-back, and he was very good there. Mikel Arteta then moved him to right-back, and there were plenty of question marks about his ability to play in that role.

However, the Englishman has erased all those doubts, and Arteta has heaped praise on his development and character.

The Gunners boss said, as per Arsenal.com: “I’m really happy with Ben. I think he’s been a very consistent player for us.

“I think he’s been always developing for us. I think he’s developed in a great way both as a centre-back and especially as a full-back because there were some question marks there as well.

“I think he’s got the character of a proper fighter and a character that we need in the squad, especially at this level, and I’m really happy for that.”

White has silenced his doubters

When Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta first deployed Ben White at right-back, there were plenty of pundits questioning his decision.

Many felt that the £120,000-a-week (Spotrac) Englishman could not be trusted to play as a full-back against the big teams.

However, White has proven them all wrong. The 25-year-old has been absolutely amazing for the Gunners at right-back – he was up there with the best in the country last season.

He is a fine player, and he fully deserves the new contract Arsenal are set to offer him in the coming weeks.