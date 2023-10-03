Arsenal star Ben White is next in line for a new contract, and Fabrizio Romano has just shared the latest on the situation.

The Gunners have done a remarkable job extending the contracts of their key players. Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes have all put pen to paper over the last few months. Now, it’s White’s turn.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Ben White’s Arsenal’s contract talks are advancing

Arsenal signed Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion for £50 million in the summer of 2021 (BBC).

The Englishman became the Gunners’ most expensive defender of all time, and many eyebrows were raised at his price tag at the time.

However, White has been magnificent for Arsenal over the last three years. Since the start of last season, he has been up there with the best right-backs in the country.

White still has two-and-a-half years left on his Gunners deal, but Arsenal are not willing to take any chances. They want to tie him down to a new contract, and Romano says Edu and co are making progress.

He tweeted just a few minutes ago: “New round of talks will take place soon for Ben White to discuss new contract at Arsenal, as called on Sunday. Positive feeling as it’s advancing.

“White wants to stay, Arsenal are not under pressure but want to reward Ben with new long term deal and also improved salary.”

The Gunners have learnt their lesson

For years, Arsenal made a mess of player contracts.

The likes of Robin van Persie, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could all dictate terms after they were allowed to enter the final year of their deals.

Edu has completely changed that at Arsenal now. There are now no risks of players putting the club in a difficult position, which shows that the Gunners have learnt from their past mistakes.

If White does sign a new deal and extend his stay at Arsenal, it would be a massive boost for the Gunners.