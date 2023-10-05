Arsenal in talks to increase £120k-a-week star’s wages to make him feel ‘incentivised and valued’

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Ben White over a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

And Ben Jacobs, writing on GiveMeSport, believes this will help the Gunners defender feel more “incentivised and valued”.

Jacobs has spoken about how the wage bump that White is in line for will be “consistent” with his performances and value to the Arsenal project.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Gunners have opened formal talks with the England international over a new contract at N5.

Arsenal apparently want to conclude talks over an improved deal as quickly as possible in an effort to secure the future of their key defender.

The 25-year-old reportedly earns in the region of £120,000-a-week at present, but is in line for a significant pay increase.

‘Important for Arsenal’s chemistry and squad dynamic’

White’s current deal still has three years to run, but Jacobs believes that it’s not just about the length of the contract, but about the squad dynamic.

“Contracts are not just about length,” wrote Jacobs. “They’re also about making players feel incentivised and valued.

“Because Arsenal have renewed so many names, and each of those renewals has come with a wage bump, everybody who is important to the project that hasn’t had a wage increase sees the club are spending and increasing their wage bill and is well aware that a lot of these new signings have come in on big money as well.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

“It’s just important for Arsenal’s chemistry and squad dynamic that some of their top performers and most valued names aren’t left out in being rewarded.

“I think that that’s going to be the case with White, and Arsenal will want to move to tie him down for a bit longer but also to make sure that that wage bump is consistent with the performances that he’s put in and the value that he’s deemed to have to the Arsenal project in the long term.”

Our view

This is honestly a good strategy for Arsenal to employ. As the squad grows in quality and expectations rise, it’s important to ensure that squad harmony remains intact and keeps prospering.

At the highest levels of football, there can potentially be high disparity in wages within the same club, which can cause issues.

The Gunners have definitely had their fair share of dressing-room discord over the years, so it’s good to see that the board is taking steps to ensure they can keep building on their good work so far.