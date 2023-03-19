Mikel Arteta praises 'brilliant' Rob Holding after Arsenal beat Crystal Palace











Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Arsenal defender Rob Holding after his performance against Crystal Palace today.

The Gunners were without William Saliba for the clash at the Emirates Stadium after the Frenchman picked up an injury against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Saliba has been ever present for Arsenal this season and he had started in every single Premier League game up until today.

Holding stepped in at centre-back as he got the nod over January signing Jakub Kiwior and it’s fair to say that Arteta was happy with the 27-year-old’s display.

Arteta praises ‘brilliant’ Holding after Palace win

Speaking to Sky Sports News after today’s 4-1 win over Palace, Arteta was asked about the absence of Saliba.

He said: “We had to respond and we talked about having players out all season. Gabriel Jesus was out for four months, Emile Smith Rowe out for four and a half months, Kiernan Tierney, Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah out for two and a half months, now William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

“We overcome those situations, Rob [Holding] came in and was brilliant today. Everyone has to give another edge to be at the same level, it’s not a secret.

“There are moments we have 14, 15 players but everyone is willing to play and put their bodies on the line and I am happy that our players are happy to do that. To be at the top you have to do that at all times.

“We can control our games, we have won six games in a row in the league which is great and that’s it.” as quoted by BBC Sport.

Arsenal’s front-three were in fine form today as Gabriel Martinelli bagged yet another goal, while Bukayo Saka netted twice.

Granit Xhaka also got amongst the goals and despite the emphatic win, there were concerns over their backline due to the absence of Saliba.

Holding hadn’t started a single Premier League game before today due to the brilliant partnership of Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

But the Englishman certainly stepped up and he will be hoping that he has nailed down his place in the side while Saliba is sidelined.

