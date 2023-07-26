Arsenal closing in on ‘very quick’ player who ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Gunners

Arsenal have done very well in the summer transfer window so far, bringing in three top players.

Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all joined the Gunners in the past few months.

Now, Arsenal are reportedly closing in on their fourth signing, who looks like a good prospect for the future.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Gunners are on the verge of landing Bitello from Brazilian outfit Gremio.

The Italian outlet claims that a deal between Gremio and Arsenal ‘will be closed’ for the Serie A-linked midfielder this week.

Even better for the Gunners, they are apparently getting a ‘slight discount’ on Bitello.

Arsenal will reportedly buy him for just €8million (£6.9million), rather than the €10million (£8.6million) Gremio wanted.

The Gunners have struck gold in the Brazilian market before, signing the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos.

Bitello has done well for Gremio, his stats suggesting he’s ready for a step up in his career.

As per Transfermarkt, he has clocked up 85 senior appearances for the club, registering an impressive 16 goals and seven assists.

‘A unique, versatile playmaker’

Scouting outlet Breaking the Lines recently wrote a detailed feature article on Bitello, in which Arsenal’s name features heavily.

‘A unique, versatile playmaker,’ they began. ‘Bitello would provide a counter-attacking threat for Arenal and could fill in as a backup on the right flank for Bukayo Saka.

‘Alternatively, he could be a low-cost substitute for Romeo Lavia and provide a creative profile in central midfield, especially in the event that Arsenal sell Thomas Partey.

‘A young, cheap, versatile option who could fit into the budget following the arrivals of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, Bitello ticks all the boxes for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.’

They also deemed him ‘very quick’ and a ‘great striker of the ball’, with ‘great technical ability and passing range’.

Photo by Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

All in all, Bitello looks like a great signing for the Gunners.

Admittedly, he may need a bit of time to get up to speed in the Premier League. However, he’s certainly going to the best club for it.

At Arsenal, there are numerous Brazilian players who can take Bitello under their wing and help him acclimatise.

And for under £7million, it’s an inexpensive gamble for the Gunners.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. If all goes well, we’ll get a “here we go” from Fabrizio Romano, and then an official announcement.