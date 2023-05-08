Mikel Arteta raves about £30m Arsenal player, he’s ‘really improved’ this season











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been raving about goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the build-up to their match against Newcastle United.

Arteta was being interviewed on Sky Sports ahead of their huge clash against their top-four rivals.

It’s been a season of overachievement for both sides playing this afternoon.

Arsenal are still involved in a title race against incredibly impressive Manchester City side.

Although they now require Pep Guardiola’s team to slip up, it’s still been a very encouraging campaign.

Newcastle are very much in the same position and are closing in on an emphatic return to the Champions League.

One of the main positives of this season for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will be their defensive performances and the form of Aaron Ramsdale.

The England international is pushing to start for the Three Lions thanks to his outings at The Emirates.

He’s becoming a leader on the pitch for the Gunners and has single-handedly won points for his side this season.

Arteta singles out Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale for praise

Asked by Shay Given about Ramsdale’s improvement this season, Arteta said: “[That’s] the most important thing [keeping the ball out of the net]! I think he’s been brilliant.

“It’s been a big jump for him from where he was to play for Arsenal and the standards that are required.

“He has really improved in every aspect, especially in his consistency, in his life, in his maturity, how he can read the game, so really pleased with him.”

The £30m goalkeeper hasn’t been perfect this season, with his early mistake against Southampton gifting the visitors an early advantage.

However, Paul Merson singled him out for praise yesterday, and his form may earn him a personal reward.

Arsenal are reportedly close to agreeing a new contract with Ramsdale which will certainly please Arteta.

Title-winning sides in recent years have possessed some of the best goalkeepers in world football.

Ederson and Alisson Becker have both been heavily relied upon by Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ramsdale has the time and potential to reach that level as well at Arsenal.

This season may be too soon for him to lift the trophy with the Gunners, but the club are certainly on an upward trajectory.

