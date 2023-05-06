Paul Merson says 'people forget' how good £24m Arsenal star has been this season











Arsenal legend Paul Merson has raved about Aaron Ramsdale after including him in his Premier League Team of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Englishman was mocked and criticised by everybody before he even joined Arsenal two years ago. Nobody really believed in Mikel Arteta’s decision to sign him, but he has proven everybody wrong.

Ramsdale is now among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and Merson heaped praise on him in his piece on GiveMeSport.

Paul Merson names Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale in his Team of the Season

Alongside Nick Pope, Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale has been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, but lack of clean sheets recently has made people forget how good he really is.

The Englishman has saved Arsenal on numerous occasions already this term.

He is one of the biggest reasons why they were on top of the league table for such a long time, and he completely deserves to be named in the Team of the Season.

Merson has done exactly that, and he’s in awe of the Arsenal number one.

He wrote: “People forget how many great saves he’s made along the way. During the season he has made big saves to keep Arsenal in games. I think he’s been outstanding.

“Later on in the season, he’s made a couple of mistakes but overall, you’ve got to say he’s been absolutely brilliant. He won’t be taking Jordan Pickford’s place as England No 1 while Gareth Southgate is in charge though!”

TBR View:

Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale for an initial fee of just £24 million in the summer of 2021 (The Athletic).

A lot was said about this back then, but after almost two years at Arsenal, everyone will agree that Edu and Mikel Arteta got themselves an absolute bargain.

Ramsdale has had an incredible campaign in the Premier League. He has gotten better and better, and the exciting thing for Gooners is that the graph will continue to go upwards.

A win and a clean sheet for Ramsdale at Newcastle tomorrow will take him above Alisson and level with Nick Pope for most clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

