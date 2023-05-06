Arsenal close to completing double contract signing











Arsenal are edging closer and closer to being able to tie down both Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka to new contracts in north London.

The England duo are seen as vital cogs for the Gunners going forward. Saka has had an extraordinary season while Ramsdale has once again proven himself in the sticks.

And according to The Telegraph, the Gunners believe they are close to agreeing new contracts for both.

Fresh terms

Both Ramsdale and Saka have epitomised the rise under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. Both full of energy and enthusiasm – as well as ability – the young Lions have been outstanding.

Saka has been courted by Manchester City and getting his new deal sorted is seen as a priority for the Gunners.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But Ramsdale, too, is also seen as key. Since signing from Sheffield United, the stopper has dislodged and moved Bernd Leno on, cementing himself as one of the league’s best goalkeepers.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to get his best players on new contracts before attacking the market in the summer.

Gabriel Martinelli has already penned fresh terms. Arsenal are also hoping William Saliba will do the same.

The Gunners take on Newcastle this weekend looking to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the summit.

TBR’s View: Ramsdale and Saka will sign

There is no chance these two don’t agree new deals. You can see they love Arsenal too much and want to be part of the special feeling Arteta is building.

For Saka, getting rewarded as one of the club’s top earners is a big deal. He’s gone from academy prospect to first-team regular in a few seasons.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, has overcome critics to prove himself. A popular member of the dressing room, Ramsdale is expected to be Arsenal number one for a considerable amount of time going forward.