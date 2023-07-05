Mikel Arteta might give ‘tremendous’ Arsenal youngster chance in pre-season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could give youngster Reuell Walters a chance to impress in pre-season this summer.

That’s according to journalist Kaya Kaynak, who was speaking to Charles Watts on his YouTube channel.

Arsenal are now back in training after a summer break that has already seen changes made within the squad.

Kai Havertz will be joining up with his new teammates soon and could be joined by a couple of new signings in the very near future.

The players on international duty haven’t arrived at London Colney yet, giving a few youngsters the chance to play with the first team.

Lino Sousa and Omar Rekik have both been pictures working with their senior counterparts.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kaynak believes that defender Reuell Walters could also be given a chance by Mikel Arteta in pre-season.

Fans will recognise his name from last season when he was regularly on the bench.

However, he’s yet to make his senior debut and the potential signing of Jurrien Timber is likely to limit his chance even further.

Arteta could give Walters chance in pre-season

Asked who could get a chance to play this pre-season, Kaynak said: “The left-back position I guess if you do the maths, Lino Sousa was kind of the only left-back there.

“I’m not saying he’s there by default as I think he’s a really good player and I think he would have been included, but [Nuno] Tavares is away, [Kieran] Tierney’s not there and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko reported back yesterday.

“I’d say he’s someone that could be involved in pre-season. Reuell Walters is another because when it comes to defensive positions, Arsenal don’t have that many numbers.

“But, with the international players being back a bit earlier this year, the squad quality depth getting a bit stronger, I don’t know if we’ll see as many youngsters involved in pre-season as we have in the past.

“Maybe in the Nuremberg game when the first-team members aren’t quite up to full fitness, but then [Mikel] Arteta might use that to get them up to full fitness.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The ‘tremendous’ defender has a big future ahead of him and given his proximity to the first-team last season, Arteta clearly trusts him.

Although Arteta may give Walters a chance in pre-season, the most sensible move for the 18-year-old this season is likely a loan move.

He could take inspiration from Brooke Norton-Cuffy who nearly helped Coventry City return to the Premier League while away from Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see what plans Arsenal have for the 18-year-old.