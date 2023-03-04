Mikel Arteta issues two-word response on if Eddie Nketiah has suffered a long-term injury











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has suggested that Eddie Nketiah has picked up an injury, but he’s not sure if it’s a long-term issue.

The Englishman has played every game for Arsenal since after the World Cup, starting all but two. He has worked incredibly hard in Gabriel Jesus’ absence, and that may have taken its toll.

Arteta claimed midweek that Nketiah has been playing with an injury after the striker was spotted limping off the pitch at the end of the game against Everton. It looks like he’s yet to get over that problem.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta unsure if Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah has picked up a long-term injury

Nketiah became Arsenal’s main man up front after it was revealed that Jesus had picked up a serious knee injury.

The Brazilian hasn’t played a game for the Gunners since the World Cup, but Arteta’s men have still been very good thanks to Nketiah’s solid performances.

However, the ‘incredible‘ Englishman’s level slightly dropped – especially in the consecutive games that Arsenal didn’t win against Everton, Brentford and Manchester City. He was replaced by Leandro Trossard in Arsenal’s last two games, but Nketiah came on as a substitute in both fixtures.

Arsenal take on Bournemouth this afternoon and Nketiah is a doubt for the game. Arteta says he hopes it’s not a long-term injury, but when pressed if he’s sure about that, the Gunners shook his head sideways.

“We are assessing him and it’s a bit uncertain what’s going to happen with him, to be honest,” Arteta said about Nketiah. “Let’s see and keep the options open. He’s very positive about it, so hopefully, he will be fine.”

Later, in the embargoed section of the same press conference, when a reporter asked if Nketiah’s injury is a long-term issue, Arteta replied: “Hopefully not!”

The Arsenal boss was then asked if he was sure – he quickly said ‘no!’

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

Having both Nketiah and Jesus unavailable would be a big blow for Arsenal.

Yes, Trossard is available and he’s a fantastic player, but if something happens to him, Arsenal could end up in real trouble.

Jesus, however, is not too far away from returning, and that’s excellent news for the Gunners. He is one of their best players, and if he’s back fit and firing, Arsenal could really go all the way in the title race.

Arteta saying he’s not sure if it’s a long-term injury is a concern for Arsenal fans. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and the Englishman will be back soon.

Photo by John Cripps/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

