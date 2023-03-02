Arsenal boss Arteta issues Eddie Nketiah update after he limped off last night











Arsenal picked up a convincing 4-0 win over Everton last night, but Eddie Nketiah appeared to be limping as he left the pitch after the full-time whistle.

The Gunners were made to work hard in the first 40 minutes of the game. Everton seemed up for the challenge, but two goals in six minutes put Arsenal in control.

Mikel Arteta’s men bossed the game in the second half, and Nketiah, who came on as a substitute, picked up an assist.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Eddie Nktiah started every game for Arsenal in the Premier League after the World Cup until the Gunners’ trip to Leicester City last weekend.

Leandro Trossard was preferred in that game, and Arteta revealed later that the Englishman had been carrying a little knock. That’s why he got himself a breather last weekend, and Arteta left him on the bench last night as well.

Nketiah, however, came on as a substitute for the final 18 minutes of the game and he looked lively. He made a few good runs and his movement before assisting Gabriel Martinelli was excellent.

Arsenal fans were really happy with Nketiah’s cameo, but the 23-year-old Englishman seemed to be limping and in pain as he walked off the pitch after the game.

Arteta was asked about it and the Arsenal boss played it down. He claimed that Nketiah has been carrying a little injury, but hopefully, he will be fine.

He said, as per Arsenal.com: “Hopefully he is fine, he ended the game well but he has been carrying a little thing.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

TBR View:

It is usually at this time of the year that Arsenal lose players to injuries, but things are very different this time around.

The Gunners have no new injuries at the moment and following Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe’s returns from their respective issues, fans will soon see Gabriel Jesus come back as well.

That could give Arsenal a humongous boost in the race for the Premier League title. Arteta’s men are already five points clear of Manchester City at the top, and with Jesus back, they could become unstoppable.

The update on Nketiah is a hugely positive one for Arsenal. He will need to make positive impacts like the one last night if the Gunners are to go all the way in the title race.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all