Arsenal could be willing to sell Emile Smith Rowe in the upcoming summer transfer window as they look to offload some of their squad.

Smith Rowe is a product of the Arsenal academy, but now he is seen as more of a fringe player by Mikel Arteta. Due to this, they are willing to sell him.

They expect him to attract interest over the summer. Aston Villa have been linked as manager Unai Emery eyes up a reunion with the midfielder, via The Sun.

With the club surprisingly battling for the title this season, they are looking to buy some world class stars and need to find the funds for them.

Arsenal willing to sell Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe has been highly rated at the Gunners for many years now. The 22 year-old has been a solid player for the club but has not been able to get back to his best since a long term injury he suffered.

On the All or Nothing documentary, team mate Granit Xhaka massively praised Smith Rowe whilst talking to him in the changing rooms. He said: “You’re the future man. You’re the future.

“I felt it from the first day, you’re the future here. Imagine being Arsenal’s number 10 and being captain in the future. Wow!”

Pundit Jamie Carragher has also called him “special”. With him being so highly rated, it is sad to think that he might not make it at the club he has supported since he was a child.

He is definitely a good Premier League player, so a club like Aston Villa could be an ideal move for him. They are battling in the top eight and could qualify for Europe. Such a move could benefit all parties.

