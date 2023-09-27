Mikel Arteta has had ‘disagreements’ with PL player, he’s not keen to sign him now

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly had ‘disagreements’ with Ivan Toney and isn’t particularly keen to sign him in January.

The Gunners are still unbeaten this season, but their performance levels haven’t been great. Many feel they need a prolific striker in the January transfer window, and Toney has been heavily linked.

Football Transfers now have an update on the situation.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has had ‘disagreements’ with Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney‘s name has come up a lot over the last few days, with numerous reports claiming Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in his services.

The Englishman is currently serving a ban and will only be available in the middle of January. At that point, he will have entered the final 18 months of his contract, making him a very attractive option for interested clubs.

The report claims that although Arsenal are big fans of Toney, Mikel Arteta would rather sign a ‘game-ready’ striker – someone like Ollie Watkins, with whom they have opened talks.

An unnamed source further told the outlet that Arteta has had ‘disagreements’ with Toney, and there are concerns that he wouldn’t fit the Arsenal way.

The source reportedly said: “There are doubts within the club that Ivan Toney would fit into the Arsenal way. Arteta typically favours players with a disciplined and clean-cut image.

“Arteta has had previous disagreements with Toney and is concerned about his current situation. Additionally, Arteta is wary of the risk associated with paying £60 million for a player midway through the season who may not be match-fit. “

However, the report does not completely rule out a move from Arsenal to sign Toney in the winter window.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Toney is definitely a risky option for more than one reason.

The Englishman is 27 already and the fact that he hasn’t played a competitive game for months means he may need some time to get back to his best. His price tag is extremely expensive too.

However, Toney proved last season that he is an elite goalscorer. He scored over 20 goals for a Brentford side, who, with all due respect, aren’t quite on the same level as Arsenal.

On paper, Toney will certainly score more goals under Arteta, but what will actually happen if the Gunners sign him is anyone’s guess at this moment in time.