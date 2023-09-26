Arsenal are now seriously thinking about doing swap deal to sign ‘remarkable’ player 

Arsenal are reportedly considering doing a swap deal in a bid to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that both Arsenal and Chelsea are weighing up a move for Toney.

Arsenal have enjoyed a promising start to the new campaign and are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League.

But there have been some concerns over a lack of firepower up front, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus failing to find the scoresheet regularly so far.

Indeed, the two strikers have just three Premier League goals between them during the current campaign.

It’s led to suggestions that Arsenal are set to launch a bid to sign Ivan Toney in January, with The Mirror claiming they have stepped up their interest.

Now, it seems that Arteta’s men are considering offering players in an attempt to land Toney.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal weighing up swap deal for Toney

90 Min claims that both Chelsea and Arsenal are open to offering players to Brentford to land Toney.

It’s noted that sources close to the Bees have played down suggestions they could sell the striker for £60 million and they are likely to demand a fee in excess of £75 million.

The outlet adds that Arsenal could decide to meet those demands but are also willing to offer players as part of a deal.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Toney has been lauded as a ‘remarkable’ striker and netted an impressive total of 20 goals for Thomas Frank’s side last season.

He’s undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the Premier League and would be a huge coup for the Gunners.

Of course, he’s currently serving an eight-month suspension after breaching gambling rules. The England striker is set to return to action in January but has only just returned to training at Brentford.

Nevertheless, if Toney returns somewhere even close to his best form, he would be a brilliant addition to Arsenal’s side.