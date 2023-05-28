Mikel Arteta has called up ‘aggressive' 19-year-old to first-team training ahead of Wolves clash











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called up youngster Jack Henry-Francis to first-team training ahead of their match against Wolves this afternoon.

The latest pictures of the Gunners’ training session show the 19-year-old in action with his senior colleagues.

The Arsenal squad are likely to get a tremendous reception from the fans at The Emirates this afternoon.

Although they fell short in the Premier League, they’ve had a tremendous campaign.

A return to the Champions League awaits after years away from Europe’s premier competition.

It may also be a chance for the fans to say goodbye to Granit Xhaka.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Swiss international looks set to leave the club and has already posted a message to fans on social media.

With nothing resting on today’s match, it could also be an opportunity for Arsenal to give some of his young players a chance.

It may be why Mikel Arteta has called up Jack Henry-Francis to first-team training.

If Arteta wishes to give Xhaka a proper send-off before full-time, it could be Henry-Francis that comes on in his place.

Arteta calls up Henry-Francis to senior training

The Gunners have some phenomenal young talents coming through the ranks right now.

They reached the final of the FA Youth Cup and players have been thriving out on loan.

Henry-Francis has had a decent campaign for Arsenal’s under-21s, featuring 18 times in all competitions.

With Charlie Patino looking set to leave in the summer, it means one of his main rivals in the Arsenal ranks is moving on.

The ‘aggressive and tenacious’ defensive midfielder likely needs a loan move next season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s yet to play a senior game having come through the club’s academy.

It would be a surprise to see him on the bench today given the depth Arsenal currently have in midfield.

Even if he did feature, the likes of Reuell Walters and Amario Cozier-Duberry would tell him that’s no guarantee of making a debut.

However, Henry-Francis will be glad Arteta has recognised him with a call-up to senior training.

He’ll hope he’s part of his plans for pre-season going into the next campaign.

