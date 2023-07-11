Mikel Arteta could use 22-year-old Arsenal man in new position this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could use Emile Smith Rowe in a new position next season as he looks to get the best out of the 22-year-old.

The Athletic journalist James McNicholas has made the suggestion on the Arsecast Podcast.

It’s been a successful summer for Emile Smith Rowe after a torrid season at the Emirates.

His fitness issues prevented him from starting a single game in the Premier League during the last campaign.

He also saw his opportunities limited by the brilliant form his teammates were in.

It was virtually impossible for Mikel Arteta to drop captain Martin Odegaard at any point last season.

Gabriel Martinelli was also brilliant, but when Arteta looked for an alternative he tended to turn to Leandro Trossard.

However, the Arsenal manager is still very keen to keep him at the club this summer.

Arteta could now try and play Smith Rowe on the right wing instead as he looks to find his best position in the squad.

It’s a role he’s rarely played at club level but has shown in the past that he can thrive on that flank.

Arteta could try Smith Rowe in new position

Speaking about the 22-year-old’s successful Under-21 Euros, McNicholas said: “He’s involved with some great players while he was out there by the way.

“I don’t know if you saw any of the goals England scored, there was one lovely one where he combined with Morgan Gibbs-White and went down the right-hand side and pulled the ball across for a tap-in.

“I mean, who knows, the right-hand side I don’t think it should be ruled out for Emile [Smith Rowe] the more I think about it.

“Simply because I remember speaking to Steve Cooper who I think had him Emile at Under-17 level for England, and he loved him on the right-hand side.

“He said the timing of his diagonal runs inside the full-back were so good and he really produced end product when he got into those areas.

“That’s the big question mark with Smith Rowe, where’s he going to play?

“I’m so curious for him to get back to Arsenal and see what [Mikel] Arteta might have in mind.”

It would make sense for Arteta to try Smith Rowe in a new position on the right-hand side.

He’s a brilliant playmaker and his intelligent running would provide a useful alternative to Bukayo Saka.

He would be competing with Reiss Nelson on that side who recently signed a new long-term contract.

His minutes may still be limited, but improving his versatility can only be a good thing in the long run.