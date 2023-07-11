Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has apparently told Emile Smith Rowe that he wants him to stay at the club beyond the end of this summer transfer window.

The Gunners are all set to have one of their best windows in recent times. Kai Havertz has already come in, while deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber have reportedly been agreed. William Saliba and Reiss Nelson’s contracts have been extended too.

It’s a brilliant time to be associated with Arsenal right now, and Arteta has no interest in letting Smith Rowe leave, claims Charles Watts while speaking to TeamTalk.

Mikel Arteta has told Emile Smith Rowe to stay at Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe had a really difficult season at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal last time out.

The Englishman, whose goal in the U21 Euros against Israel was branded as ‘tremendous‘ by Darren Ambrose (TalkSPORT (2/7 9:10 am), really struggled with injuries.

He was limited to less than 200 minutes of football in all competitions, and multiple rumours ahead of the start of the summer transfer window suggested he could be sold.

However, Watts has revealed that Arteta has no intention of letting him go and has even conveyed that message to Smith Rowe in a private conversation.

He said: “He’s certainly not on the Arsenal scrapheap. Mikel Arteta has told him that he wants him to stay.

“I think going into the summer, I thought there was a good chance he could probably go… But by all accounts, they want him to stay and are going to give him an opportunity, which I’m really happy with.”

TBR View:

This is absolutely the right thing to do.

Smith Rowe is one of the most talented young players in England at the moment. His ability and potential are absolutely massive, and selling him after one difficult season where he barely played would’ve been a silly mistake.

The Englishman had a really impressive tournament for the England U21s in the Euros. He showed the world what he can do, and it’s now time for him to do that in an Arsenal shirt.

It will be interesting to see how many opportunities Smith Rowe will get next season.