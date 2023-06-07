Mikel Arteta could give 21-year-old Arsenal youngster big promotion next season











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks set to give goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo a promotion into the first-team next season.

That’s according to The Athletic’s journalist James McNicholas, speaking on the Arsecast Podcast.

With the season now over, Arsenal can concentrate on how their squad is going to look next season.

Players like Granit Xhaka already look set to be leaving the club.

There are also plenty of players who will be returning to Arsenal after loan spells elsewhere.

Few players had a more successful time away from The Emirates than young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The 21-year-old initially joined Crewe Alexandra last summer and was one of their best players during the first half of the season.

Arsenal recalled him in January in order to send him to Austrian top-flight side Sturm Graz.

Okonkwo’s performance caught the attention of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

He now looks set to join the first-team squad permanently next season.

Arteta set to give Okonkwo first-team chance at Arsenal

Speaking about the goalkeeper situation on the Arsecast Podcast, McNicholas said: “There’s a couple of keepers, Alex Runarsson and Arthur Okonkwo.

“I think there’s a chance that Okonkwo might be third-choice next season.

“I believe Karl Hein is going to go out on loan, but I had been led to believe that they might look to bring in somebody more experienced to be the third choice.

“That’s what a lot of these big clubs do these days, Scott Carson’s about to win the treble!

“I think Arsenal made enquiries over a couple of keepers of a similar profile, experienced veterans who would just be an emergency stopgap.”

Okonkwo returned to Arsenal with a cup winner’s medal which would have caught Arteta’s attention.

Photo by Thomas Pichler/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

He kept four clean sheets in the league in 15 appearances to help Sturm Graz finish second behind RB Salzburg.

It means they’ll go into qualifying for the Champions League next season and are guaranteed some sort of European football.

Okonkwo may wish to stay in Austria to play in Europe next season.

However, it’s encouraging that Arteta wants him to train with the rest of the first-team squad.

If they do sign a veteran third-choice keeper, then Okonkwo will likely become available on loan once again.

Show all