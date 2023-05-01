Albert Sambi Lokongo delighted after what 21-year-old Arsenal youngster did yesterday











Albert Sambi Lokonga has congratulated Arsenal youngster Arthur Okonkwo for his latest achievement away from the club.

Okonkwo is on loan at Sturm Graz and took to Instagram after their most recent match yesterday.

The 21-year-old started in goal for the Austrian side during their national cup final against Rapid Vienna.

He managed to keep a clean sheet, as they won their first piece of silverware since 2018.

It’s been a brilliant season for Arthur Okonkwo away from Arsenal, as his teammate Albert Sambi Lokonga has recognised.

He initially started the campaign on loan at League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

Okonkwo was in contention to win Player of the Season at Gresty Road before his loan was cut short in January.

He was then sent to Austrian top-flight side Sturm Graz for the remainder of the campaign.

It was a big step up from the standard of football he was playing in the lower leagues in England.

However, he’s coped with it brilliantly, and will now return home in the summer with at one winner’s medal around his neck.

Lokonga impressed with Arsenal youngster Okonkwo’s cup win

The 21-year-old posted a simple message on social media, saying: “Champions, what a team.”

Lokonga was delighted for Okonkwo and replied: “Yes my brother.”

The season is nearly over in Austria, but Okonkwo still has plenty to play for.

Sturm Graz are just three points behind Austrian giants RB Salzburg in the league table.

They have five games left to make up the deficit and travel to the reigning champions in three weeks.

Salzburg are on a nine-year winning streak in the Austrian Bundesliga, and it would be incredible if Sturm Graz could end it.

Okonkwo already has six clean sheets in all competitions since arriving in Austria.

If he can continue to add to that number then his side has a brilliant chance of causing a huge upset.

He may be the only Gunner that can still win a league title this season.

