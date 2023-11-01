Mikel Arteta calls up ‘unplayable’ midfielder to Arsenal training after Thomas Partey’s injury

Arsenal were hard at work in training at London Colney yesterday, and young Myles Lewis-Skelly was spotted among the first-team group.

The Gunners take on West Ham United in the Carabao Cup tonight. All eyes will be on whether Declan Rice will play, but Mikel Arteta may give one of his Hale End gems a chance too – Lewis-Skelly.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Myles Lewis-Skelly spotted in Arsenal first-team training

Arsenal have a number of hugely talented young players coming through the ranks at Hale End, and Myles Lewis-Skelly may just be the most talented of them all.

The midfielder, who is still just 17 years old, has been making huge strides in the academy. He is already playing for the U21s, and he has even been ranked as the best youngster at Arsenal.

Everybody at the club feels Lewis-Skelly has a massive future ahead of him. Even Jack Wilshere has raved about him in the past, calling him ‘unplayable’ (The Sun).

Ahead of the London Derby tonight, Mikel Arteta was putting his players through their paces, and among all the seniors was young Lewis-Skelly.

The teenager was given an opportunity to rub shoulders with the first team yet again, and in a competition like the Carabao Cup, there is a chance he could make the squad.

Whether that happens tonight, however, remains to be seen.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Lewis-Skelly deserves a chance

In an ideal world, Arsenal would love to rest Declan Rice tonight.

However, with Thomas Partey ruled out of the game due to an injury, the Englishman may have to play a part, at least off the bench, with Jorginho expected to start.

Mohamed Elneny is the only other defensive midfielder at Arsenal right now, which means there may well be a spot available for someone like Lewis-Skelly on the bench.

The youngster has been developing really well behind the scenes, and if there is a competition for him to get the chance that he deserves, it’s the Carabao Cup. It will be interesting to see if he gets the nod tonight.