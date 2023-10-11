Myles Lewis-Skelly has been named as Arsenal’s best youngster right now ahead of fellow teenager Ethan Nwaneri.

The talented young midfielder has been making big strides behind the scenes at Hale End. He is a huge talent, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets a chance in Arsenal‘s first team under Mikel Arteta.

Myles Lewis-Skelly named as Arsenal’s best youngster right now

The Guardian released their Next Generation 2023 list today, naming the best youngster at each Premier League club born between 1 September 2006 and 31 August 2007.

Arsenal fans felt Ethan Nwaneri, the youngest player in history to make a Premier League appearance, would be the one, but his good pal Myles Lewis-Skelly has got the nod over him.

The 17-year-old is an unbelievable talent. He has been performing brilliantly for Arsenal’s academy sides, and he has been spotted in senior training sessions on a number of occasions as well.

“Eyes light up around Arsenal when Lewis-Skelly’s name is raised,” writes Nick Ames for the Guardian.

“His speed of thought and sharp acceleration allow him to transform a game’s tempo; he has already played in the Uefa Youth League and trained with the first team, and a grounded, level-headed personality gives him every chance of longer-term involvement.”

Nwaneri made his U18s debut when he was just 14 years old. He has been playing well above his age group for a while now, and his performances have been very impressive.

Jack Wilshere loves him

Jack Wilshere is Arsenal’s U18s coach these days, and he has been working with young Myles Lewis-Skelly for over a year now.

The Gunners hero has lauded the teenager on more than one occasion in the past. He has heaped praise on him and once even labelled him as ‘unplayable‘.

On another occasion, Wilshere claimed that Nwaneri’s talent is so incredible that he is already doing things that you cannot coach.

“We give him the tools he needs to develop, but you see certain moments that are not coachable. Certain players can’t do that, only certain players can but there’s much more that comes with it like how he lives. He’s a top kid, by the way, but he has to manage that going forward,” Wilshere told The Athletic.