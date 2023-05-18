Mikel Arteta calls up ‘outstanding’ 18-year-old Arsenal youngster to first-team training











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called up young defender Lino Sousa to first-team training this week.

The 18-year-old was pictured chatting to Granit Xhaka ahead of their clash with Nottingham Forest.

He was joined in training by Amario Cozier-Duberry and Reuell Walters who has been on the bench six times in the league this season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The hopes of winning the Premier League aren’t over just yet for the Gunners.

It would take an incredible set of events for Manchester City to slip up at this point.

They’ve got a four-point lead and a game in hand over Arsenal.

While there’s still hope, it’s unlikely that Mikel Arteta will rotate his side too much.

He’ll be expecting an improved performance on Saturday when they face Nottm Forest on Saturday.

Arsenal’s defence was a big issue, and that might be why Arteta has called up Lino Sousa to first-team training.

The young left-back has a big future ahead of him and has had a great campaign at under-21 level.

He may just get a chance to make his debut before the end of the campaign with Oleksandr Zinchenko injured and Kieran Tierney potentially leaving in the summer.

Arteta calls up Sousa to first-team training

The ‘outstanding’ young defender has a big future ahead of him.

Arsenal staff behind the scenes think he’s got the potential to be a real star and could be a permanent fixture in the first team soon.

Sousa has been called up to first-team training on several occasions by Arteta this season.

He was on the bench against Brentford earlier in the season when he watched Ethan Nwaneri make his debut.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Zinchenko’s injury has opened up a spot at left-back in the squad.

Kieran Tierney has also struggled to stay fit during his time at The Emirates.

Sousa may not be that far away from a first-team appearance at this rate.

If the title race is over before the final game of the season, Sousa could be rewarded with a cameo by Arteta.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to replace Tierney if he goes before next season, or if Sousa earns a promotion to the senior side.

