Mikel Arteta blown away by how good Leandro Trossard was vs Leicester City











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Leandro Trossard after his performance against Leicester City yesterday.

Arteta was over the moon with the Belgian international after the Gunners recorded another Premier League win.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 1-0 triumph over Brendan Rodgers’s side, Mikel Arteta was quick to praise Trossard.

The £90,000-a-week attacker was given the nod over Eddie Nketiah at the King Power Stadium.

After failing to score in seven of Arsenal’s last eight league games, Arteta decided to give the young forward a rest.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Trossard nearly repaid the faith shown in him in the first-half yesterday.

The 28-year-old scored a spectacular goal that briefly gave Arsenal the lead.

However, after a VAR review, his strike was disallowed after a foul by Ben White on Danny Ward.

He ended up registering an assist just after the break, playing through Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian made no mistake in front of goal, and took a nasty blow on the knee in the process.

Arsenal boss Arteta blown away by Trossard’s performance

Asked after the game how he thought Trossard performed up-front, Arteta said: “Really well. I think he was really good.

“He got involved in many situations that could have led to many more big chances.

“He was involved in that incredible goal that he scored that was disallowed, he was involved in the goal of Gabi with the pass that he played to him.

“He’s so good in tight spaces and small spaces with that creativity to open people up.

“I’m really happy we have him.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Danny Murphy singled Trossard out for praise on Match of the Day, and thought it was the right choice to start him.

His versatility has already benefitted Arsenal, as he’s already started games out wide and up top.

The decision to rule out his goal is the latest VAR controversy to affect an Arsenal match.

Even outspoken Tottenham fan Jamie O’Hara questioned the decision made by the referee.

Mikel Arteta won’t mind too much, as Trossard helped Arsenal earn another three points.

It helps keeps the gap at two points between the Gunners and their nearest rivals Manchester City.

