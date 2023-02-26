Danny Murphy issues verdict on Leandro Trossard display in Arsenal win











Danny Murphy has told Match of the Day that Mikel Arteta made a really smart choice to pick Leandro Trossard for Arsenal’s clash with Leicester City, claiming that the forward was at it from the start in the 1-0 win.

The Gunners maintained their lead at the top of the table. Gabriel Martinelli bagged the winner at the King Power Stadium after Trossard had had a goal ruled out during the first-half.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta sprung something of a surprise with his team selection. The Belgian was picked ahead of Eddie Nketiah up front. The Arsenal boss noted that Nketiah had a slight knock for the game. But it was still a big call to hand Trossard a start.

Murphy reacts to Trossard display

Ultimately, it proved to be a very smart move from Arteta. Trossard had one of his best games since arriving in the January transfer window. And Murphy suggested that his inclusion had a big impact on the full-time score.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“It was a brave decision to play Trossard as a nine,” he told Match of the Day.

“It helped them control the game. They dominated possession without being a real threat, especially in the first-half. But he was reliable, he’s intelligent. He’s played this role once or twice for Brighton. We see him wide more often than not.

“He was just at it. He had a point to prove. I think it was a really clever selection from Arteta.”

It really does appear that Arsenal did indeed have an amazing January transfer window. It is fair to say that supporters had concerns when they ended up with Trossard and Jorginho rather than players mooted as potential top targets.

However, those two are really making a huge impact. Certainly, Jorginho has taken little time to win supporters over following his deadline day switch.

Trossard is going to find things a little trickier because of the amount of depth Arsenal already have going forward. But he is taking the opportunities which do come his way with both hands.

His performance on Saturday showed why he was such a smart signing at £27 million. Trossard can play across the forward line. So he has allowed Arteta to take Nketiah out of the team and give him a rest.

And it will now be interesting to see who gets the nod against Everton this coming week.