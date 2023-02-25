Jamie O'Hara slams 'shocking' moment from first half during Arsenal v Leicester











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be questioning VAR once again after his team saw a goal ruled out in the opening 45 v Leicester City.

The Gunners looked to have taken a lead when Leandro Trossard fired in a fine finish from the edge of the box from a cleared corner. However, VAR instructed the referee to check the monitor and as is normally the case with these things, it was overturned.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Ben White was adjudged to have held Foxes goalkeeper Darren Ward and the goal was ruled out. Of course, VAR is once again the big reason, although there was at least a decision to make here.

But not according to former Spurs ace Jamie O’Hara. The TalkSPORT regular took straight to Twitter to lambast the decision, calling it one of the worst he’s ever seen.

In fairness to Leicester, they’ve also seen a goal ruled out through offside so the game is really finely balanced at the moment.

Arsenal will be hoping to use what Arteta will no doubt sell as a harsh call to come out firing in the second half.

TBR’s View: This one is actually foul from Arsenal

While the Gunners have had cause to be a bit grumpy in the past about these things, this one today was a bit more clear cut.

Yes, there wasn’t loads in it but Ben White did have hold of Ward and by the letter of the law, it is a foul.

Arsenal will need to keep kicking on now. There is a win here for them if they can get their performance right.