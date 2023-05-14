Mikel Arteta admits he’s ‘delighted’ £27m Arsenal man is part of his squad











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he’s delighted to have Leandro Trossard in his squad right now.

Arteta was speaking to the press ahead of his side’s match against Trossard’s previous club Brighton this afternoon.

Arsenal will once again play after title rivals Manchester City today.

That means they’ll know if they’ve opened the door for the Gunners to go back to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta will know that all his side can do now is win their final three games and put the pressure on.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Manchester City are in incredible form, and it’s hard to see them dropping points at this stage of the campaign.

However, they may still have one eye on their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Struggling Everton are their opposition, and after defeating Arsenal’s opponents today Brighton 5-1, anything is possible.

It’s Leandro Trossard’s first match against Brighton since leaving for Arsenal in January, and Arteta has been singing his praises in the build-up.

He’ll be hoping he can get one over his old club to keep his new team’s faint title chances alive.

Arteta sings praises of Arsenal star Trossard

Asked about the £27m signing’s impact since arriving at The Emirates, Arteta said: “I love to have him in the squad, he’s been great.

“You can see the contribution he’s made to the team, I’m delighted to have him.

“[He’s a] great character, I can bring him in and he can have a conversation with you.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It’s a testament to how well Trossard has adapted to Arteta’s tactics since joining Arsenal that he’s in the conversation to start today.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have been two of the best attacking players in the league this season.

Week after week they’ve caused opposition full-backs huge problems going forward.

Whenever he’s been given his chance, Trossard has stepped up and will know better than anyone today how this Brighton side will play.

Trossard has recently returned the compliment to Arteta and will want to do everything he can to help Arsenal today.

He’s been compared to Santi Cazorla in his short time at the club, and if he can create a similar legacy at The Emirates he’d be doing very well.

