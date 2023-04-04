‘Such quick feet’: Kevin Campbell says Arsenal have a player who is just like Santi Cazorla on the ball











Kevin Campbell has now compared Leandro Trossard to Santi Cazorla.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell was full of praise for the Belgian attacker, stating that he is the biggest impacter in the Arsenal squad and that he’s taken to life in north London like a duck to water.

The pundit spoke very highly of the winger, and he says that he can see similarities between Trossard and Santi Cazorla, stating that his quick feet and his vision remind him of the Spanish midfielder.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Trossard is like Cazorla

Campbell hailed the midfielder.

“If you told me that Trossard would have had this impact in such a short space of time, if he had half the impact I’d have been happy. Wearing that badge is heavy, but he’s taken to it like a duck to water, he can play across the frontline, he’s the biggest impacter of all, we need him to keep making an impact for the next nine games that’s for sure,” Campbell said.

“They don’t play in the same spot, but I can see the comparison because he has such quick feet like Santi did in the middle of the pitch, he can see things quickly and Santi saw things quickly. He was a steal at £21m.”

What a player

Campbell has compared Trossard to Cazorla, and while we can see that, he’s also so much more.

Indeed, as scary as it sounds, Trossard actually possesses some qualities that Cazorla never did. He has much more pace and is more lethal in front of goal.

Of course, that comes with the territory of being an attacker, but it just goes to show how talented the former Brighton man is and what a steal the Gunners got here.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

