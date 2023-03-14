£24m player says he never wants to leave Arsenal, he wants to retire there











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that he wants to stay at the Emirates for the next 15 years and then retire as a Gunner.

The Englishman joined the North Londoners from Sheffield United for £24 million (Athletic) at the start of last season. Mikel Arteta and Edu’s decision to sign him was not a popular one, but he has made almost everyone eat their words.

Ramsdale is now one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier Lague, and he has no plans of using Arsenal as a stepping stone for a bigger club.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale says he never wants to leave Arsenal

The London Football Awards took place last night and Arsenal dominated the event.

Martin Odegaard won the Player of the Year award, Bukayo Saka bagged the Young Player of the Year prize, Ramsdale was named the Goalkeeper of the Year and Mikel Arteta the Manager of the Year.

It was a fantastic night for the Gunners, and Ramdsale, who won his first-ever individual award away from his club yesterday, was over the moon.

In an interview with the BBC, Ramsdale claimed he never wants to leave Arsenal. He wants to stay at the Emirates until he hangs up his boots and then wants to become a legend of the club.

The goalkeeper said: “This is the place now where I can see myself for 10, 12, 15 years — that’s the aim to stay at the top for that amount of time.

“Hopefully, I’ll never have to leave and become a real sort of hero and legend at this football club!”

TBR View:

Ramsdale really has proved everyone wrong and has become one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

The 24-year-old has the quality and mentality to become a hero at Arsenal. He can easily remain as the club’s number one for the next decade and perhaps even more.

It’s great news for the Gunners that players like Ramsdale are keen to stay at Arsenal for the rest of their careers. It is a massive boost for the project Mikel Arteta is building at the Emirates.

Arsenal have a great chance of winning the Premier League this season, and if they do, Ramsdale will instantly become a hero among Gunners fans.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all