Mido says Tottenham have two ‘quality’ midfielders that are so good when they play together

Tottenham Hotspur cult hero Mido has hailed the partnership of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr this season.

The Egyptian was speaking on TalkSPORT (9/10 8:57am) and was asked about the start Spurs have made to this campaign.

There was a level of trepidation in North London as last season ended.

Fears of Harry Kane’s future were founded as he left to join German champions Bayern Munich.

Ange Postecoglou was brought in from Celtic to try and find some positivity within the club and it’s safe to say he’s exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Spurs are now playing some of the best football in the Premier League and currently top the table after eight matches.

They ground out a win over Luton Town despite going down to ten men in the first half.

It was the sort of match that last season many Spurs fans would have imagined losing given the circumstances.

Postecoglou has found a winning formula incredibly quickly and Mido has been impressed with how well Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are playing together.

The Malian international has taken the young midfielder under his wing and all of a sudden Spurs are incredibly hard to break down in the middle of the pitch.

Mido stunned by Bissouma and Sarr’s partnership

Speaking about a new-look Tottenham team, Mido said: “When you watch Tottenham, you can easily see that the players are hungry.

“The players are willing to fight for the team. I can see that in all the players.

“I really like [Yves] Bissouma of course, a quality player. Pape Sarr is a quality player and the balance between them in the middle of the park.

“I don’t think Tottenham had this balance in the midfield for years now and I’m not comparing them with the quality of the players.

“Of course, Tottenham always had quality players, but the balance between Bissouma and Sarr is just perfect.

“One drops deep, is very good on the ball of course and he’s like a pitbull when he loses the ball and tries to get it back as quick as he can.

“And Sarr can cover yards on the pitch, he’s a good dribbler on the ball, he gets into the box, it’s a great balance.”

Many Tottenham fans will agree with Mido that Bissouma and Sarr have been a surprisingly good team.

The Senegalese international will have a new partner in midfield after the international break following Bissouma’s sending off.

The 21-year-old was fantastic even when Bissouma went off while Spurs legend Micky Hazard loved what he saw from the youngster.

Bissouma is still one booking away from another suspension now and many fans would never have expected Sarr to be the constant in Tottenham’s midfield just a few months ago.