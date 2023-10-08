‘I love him’, ‘what a player’: Micky Hazard hails 21-year-old Tottenham talent

Tottenham Hotspur icon Micky Hazard has waxed lyrical about Spurs midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

The White Hart Lane cult hero, writing on his X account, gave the Tottenham talent a special mention after the Premier League win at Luton.

Sarr has well and truly broken into the Spurs starting XI after being on the fringes of the team last season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 21-year-old made 17 competitive Spurs appearances last season for a total of just 645 minutes on the pitch.

So far this term, Sarr has played in every one of Tottenham’s nine games, starting seven of them, for a total of 579 minutes.

Against the Hatters, he never stopped running, providing an outlet for his eight outfield teammates after Yves Bissouma’s sending-off.

Sarr’s efforts in Bedfordshire helped Tottenham go top of the Premier League table until Sunday evening at least.

“Special mention for Sarr, what a player this boy is and he’s still a boy,” Hazard wrote on social media.

“I love him, all bases covered at the minute I must say.”

Hazard also praised the Spurs team as a whole and lauded the centre-back partnership of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Our view

When Tottenham signed Sarr, some in the game believed Spurs had well and truly struck gold. Now, it’s great to see him living up to his potential already.

At just 21 years of age, he’s not only showing he has what it takes in the Premier League, but if he continues on this trajectory, he could become one of the league’s very best.

Obviously it’s early days for Sarr and for Tottenham, but the fact they’re top of the table after eight games and looking like they can sustain a top-four challenge shows just how good a job Ange Postecoglou is doing.