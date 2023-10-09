91% pass completion, 5 duels won, 3 dribbles: £14m Tottenham player went under the radar vs Luton

With all of the headline performances against Luton Town for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Pape Mate Sarr’s shift went under the radar.

Sarr was quite brilliant in the Tottenham midfield particularly after Yves Bissouma was shown a second yellow card.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

According to Sofa Score, Sarr was able to complete 50 of his 55 passes, win five duels and also complete three dribbles for Tottenham against Luton.

Impressive stats for a player playing in a team of 11, let alone with a man less.

Sarr was an understated performer in a day when the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven stole the headlines.

James Maddison also delivered an inspired display on a day when Spurs were tested but not punished for Bissouma’s mistake.

Luton did have plenty of chances but never really forced Guglielmo Vicario into a difficult save.

And whilst they were wasteful in front of goal, Spurs’ rear guard action was on point.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was another player who deserved credit on the day.

The Dane produced another solid showing despite his difficult position on the periphery.

Sarr is now looking like a vital player for Tottenham after Luton display

Even when Sarr started the season well for Spurs, many would have expected Rodrigo Bentancur to take his place when fit.

However, Tottenham fans will probably now feel it’s Sarr’s spot to lose.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Bentancur is a world-class player, but there’s no justification to dropping Sarr right now.

The Senegal international now looks like an inspired piece of business at just £14m.

And it is a surprise that he didn’t get more of a chance under Antonio Conte.

It certainly hasn’t taken Ange Postecoglou long to spot his talent.

The biggest test for Sarr will now be to maintain the level of his Tottenham performance against Luton.