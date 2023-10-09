Egyptian striker Mido has admitted that he was really worried when Tottenham Hotspur signed Micky Van de Ven this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (9/10 8:57am), the 40-year-old who played for Spurs for two-and-a-half seasons was reflecting on his old side’s start to the season.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy had work to do in the transfer market this summer after a very disappointing campaign last year.

On top of missing out on European competition altogether, the imminent loss of talisman Harry Kane put huge pressure on the club to get their incomings right.

Leicester City star James Maddison was straight through the door and has been even better than anyone would have expected.

He’s already recorded five assists and has formed a fantastic partnership with Son Heung-min.

Guglielmo Vicario has quietly gone about his business and done very well replacing Hugo Lloris.

However, one of the revelations of the season has been Micky Van de Ven who has been brilliant alongside Cristian Romero.

Mido has suggested that he wasn’t confident that Van de Ven would be an immediate success at Spurs.

The 22-year-old has proven plenty of people wrong and was the match-winner against Luton after some neat footwork in the box.

Mido admits initial concerns about Van de Ven

Speaking about the Dutch defender, Mido said: “I’ll be honest when I first saw [Micky] Van de Ven with his movement I was a bit worried, to be honest.

“I understand the idea of Ange [Postecoglou] that he wants a left-footed centre-back to start from the back and to have a better angle to see the whole of the pitch playing the ball between the lines and the diagonals.

“But defensively, I was really worried that this guy would struggle in the Premier League.

“I know in the Premier League that you always play against big guys up front and the likes of [Erling] Haaland and [Ivan] Toney, all the big guys, it’s very difficult to defend.

“It’s not like the Dutch league, it’s different, it could be a shock for him.

“But to be honest to the lad, he’s been brilliant.”

Plenty of Tottenham fans will agree with Mido that Van de Ven has been fantastic since his debut against Brentford.

His incredible pace is still surprising people and making it difficult for strikers to find a way past the 22-year-old.

He was ‘superb’ at the weekend and will hope that the international break presents him with the opportunity to make his senior debut for the Netherlands.