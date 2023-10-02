Sky pundit couldn’t believe the pace of 22-year-old Tottenham player vs Liverpool

Stephen Warnock has now admitted that he couldn’t believe just how quick Micky van de Ven was for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Warnock was speaking on Sky Sports News’ ‘The Football Show‘ and admitted he was surprised when he saw van de Ven play live.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

He said: “I couldn’t believe how quick he [Micky van de Ven] was.

“Seeing him live, you go wow, they’ve got a player on their hands.”

Of course, van de Ven’s pace was really put to the test against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were often playing on the break, and especially so after they received their first red card.

The 22-year-old has to contest with both Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz squaring him up one versus one at times.

And as Warnock will agree, van de Ven did pass the test with flying colours for Tottenham.

The Dutchman already looks a key part of the defence under Ange Postecoglou and could now have a spot nailed down for years.

Warnock thinks van de Ven can be a huge success at Tottenham

It’s perhaps already a little difficult to remember a time before van de Ven was partnering Cristian Romero at the back.

Such has been their start, it already feels like the duo have been a partnership for years.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie’s impact on the back line shouldn’t be understated.

All four of the Spurs men now seem like they have their positions covered for the foreseeable.

Tottenham did part with a significant £43m for van de Ven this summer, and Warnock will tell fans it’s money well spent.

Perhaps Spurs’ next biggest test will be adding depth to their squad.

Postecoglou doesn’t have an awful lot of game-changing options beyond his starting XI right now.

And there are likely to still be players that the new manager will want to move on in order to pursue new targets.