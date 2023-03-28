Midfielder Can Bozdogan now says he dreams of joining Arsenal one day











German youth international Can Bozdogan has now shared that he dreams of playing for Arsenal one day.

In an interview with SportBILD, the 21-year-old, who’s currently on loan at FC Utrecht from FC Schalke spoke about his future.

Can Bozdogan burst onto the scene in Germany after the lockdown in 2020.

Schalke were struggling at the bottom of the table, and manager David Wagner turned to academy product Can Bozdogan just after his 19th birthday.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He’s gone on to make 18 first team appearances for the German club, before being sent out on two loan moves.

Bozdogan spent last season in Turkey with Besiktas, before joining Dutch side FC Utrecht for this campaign.

He’s been a regular in the Netherlands, and they could make his move permanent.

However, Bozdogan has shared that he dreams of playing for Arsenal, having visited London growing up.

He wouldn’t be the first German born player who came through at Schalke to head to The Emirates.

And similarly to Mesut Ozil, the pair were both eligible to play for Turkey.

Bozdogan dreams of Arsenal move

Asked about where he would like to play in the future, Bozdogan said: “I would love to play in the Premier League. That’s my goal.

“I think Arsenal are cool. As a child, I was in London with my family.

“During a city tour, we visited the stadium. I was in the dressing room and very fascinated.

“Since then, I’ve really liked this club. I hope to eventually end up at a club like Arsenal.”

Bozdogan primarily features as a central midfielder for FC Utrecht, but is a very versatile player.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

It’s a position the Gunners are looking to recruit for in the transfer market this summer.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are two options currently being considered, and they’re both much better than Bozdogan at present.

When it comes to young midfielders at the club, there are high hopes for Charlie Patino, who’s currently on loan at Blackpool.

Although Bozdogan dreams of a move to Arsenal, it doesn’t look likely right now.

However, a successful spell in the Bundesliga or the Eredivise could put him on Mikel Arteta’s radar.

Show all