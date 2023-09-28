Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky Van de Ven has admitted that James Maddison is the best player he’s ever played with.

Van de Ven was speaking to the club’s official website about his start to life at Spurs.

The young Dutchman has settled into life in North London incredibly quickly, slotting straight into Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up.

The hot-headed Cristian Romero needed a more mellow partner at the back and Micky Van de Ven appears to be that man.

There was a lot made of Van de Ven’s electric pace before he joined the club, with fans marvelling at clips on social media where his recovery pace was on show.

Tottenham’s front-footed style suits him in this respect, but Spurs have played so well that he’s not really needed to turn on the afterburners that often.

That’s in part because of how well Postecoglou’s attackers have played and have controlled the game.

James Maddison is the ultimate example of this and Van de Ven has claimed he’s the best player he’s ever played with.

It’s a huge claim considering Van de Ven has recently received a call-up to the Dutch senior squad and played with some top players in Wolfsburg.

Van de Ven hails Maddison

Asked who the best player he’s ever played with is, Van de Ven said: “For me Madders, when I came here, he’s quality. This is pure class when you see him play.”

James Maddison appears to be earning a huge number of fans at Spurs very quickly.

The 26-year-old was signed with high hopes in the summer but appears to have already exceeded them.

He enamoured himself to the Tottenham faithful even further at the weekend, playing a key role in bursting Arsenal’s bubble by setting up two goals for captain Son Heung-min.

Spurs face Liverpool at the weekend and Jamie Carragher has already admitted he’s worried about facing Maddison.

He’s got teammates who are now saying they’re working hard to reach the same levels as the England international too.

Van de Ven and Maddison are arguably Tottenham’s two best new signings this summer given the immediate impact on the team.

Postecoglou will hope they can both stay fit all season and help his side return to the Champions League.