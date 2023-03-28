Michail Antonio thinks Harry Kane will leave Tottenham this summer











Michail Antonio has somewhat surprisingly claimed that the next Tottenham Hotspur manager will be completely aware that Harry Kane will leave the club in the summer.

The West Ham striker was speaking to The Footballer’s Football Podcast with much of the focus being on who will succeed Antonio Conte as Spurs’ next permanent manager.

But of course, one of the other major issues for Tottenham this summer is what is going to happen with Harry Kane. The striker’s contract expires at the end of next season. So the next window may represent the final chance for Spurs to receive a huge fee for their talisman.

Antonio expects Kane to leave Tottenham

The Sunday Mirror recently reported that there is next to no chance of Kane signing a new contract with Tottenham. But at the same time, there appears to only be a handful of potential options for the 29-year-old if he does decide to leave.

The Times claimed that Daniel Levy has no intention of selling Kane to a Premier League rival. And there are only a couple of European sides who could possibly afford the England captain.

Nevertheless, Antonio has boldly predicted that Kane will not be a Tottenham player next season.

“Harry has gone mate. Everyone is coming in knowing, Harry has gone. It’s what it is,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

There is so much that needs to be decided before Kane makes a decision on his future. Surely, he will be prepared to wait and see who Tottenham appoint before deciding whether to push for a move.

He needed to win Spurs supporters back around after the previous occasion he was heavily linked with a move. And they may not be as forgiving if history repeats itself.

There is also little point risking damaging his bond with fans if there are no serious bids this summer – if he is at all thinking about leaving.

And it cannot be ruled out that Kane may want to stay. He is pushing to become the greatest player in Tottenham’s history. And he will surely secure that spot if he sees out his career with the club.