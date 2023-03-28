Michail Antonio thinks 51-year-old will replace Conte as Spurs manager











Michail Antonio believes that Mauricio Pochettino is the man who will become Tottenham Hotspur manager after Antonio Conte left the club at the end of last week.

The West Ham star was speaking on the latest episode of The Footballer’s Football Podcast. And he is one of a number of figures within football speculating over where Tottenham turn next.

Reports from the Daily Mail on Monday claimed that Julian Nagelsmann is Spurs’ top target. Meanwhile, Sky Italy has suggested that Tottenham are admirers of Zinedine Zidane.

Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

But of course, one name who is never going to be too far away from the frame is Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian remains an unbelievably popular figure amongst Tottenham fans. Certainly, no manager has captured the imagination of supporters quite like Pochettino over the last few decades.

Antonio backs Pochettino to make Tottenham return

Pochettino remains out of work after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. So he is available right now if he is interested in making a return to football.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And Antonio believes that the 51-year-old will be the man to replace Conte permanently.

“I think Poch will be back. He has the connection with a lot of the players and he feels like he has something that is not finished at Spurs. I’m pretty sure it was always said that he has somewhere in his heart for Spurs and he’ll come back so you never know,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“He didn’t take the United job, there was another job he couldn’t get, I feel Spurs could be the one.”

Would Spurs have already acted if they wanted Argentinian back?

This is not a unique take, but you do have to wonder if Pochettino is a top target for Tottenham. If Spurs were that desperate to get him back, surely the links would be much more intense by now.

A return cannot be ruled out while Spurs are yet to fill the position and Pochettino is yet to find his next job. But the opportunity to get the fans back on side was there had they followed the announcement that Conte had left with the announcement that Pochettino is coming back.

The fact that they are looking at Nagelsmann and others suggests that Pochettino is further down the list. And that may be a concern for the Argentinian if Tottenham do ultimately come calling.