According to Sky Italy, Tottenham Hotspur are now considering Zinedine Zidane as a potential option to replace Antonio Conte.

Zidane is, of course, one of the most successful managers in modern history having won three Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.

Interestingly, Zidane has never actually been sacked in his career, resigning twice from Real Madrid in his two managerial roles to date.

Zidane would certainly command a lot of repsect in the Tottenham dressing room. After all, he is a former Ballon d’Or winner and a World Cup winner as a player, while his managerial CV also speaks for itself.

Of course, whether or not Zidane is a good appointment or not is up for debate. Tactically, question marks remain around the Frenchman. Yes, he led Madrid to so much glory during his time at the Bernabeu, but that was a team that pretty much managed itself with world-class players in every single position at that time.

Meanwhile, Spurs don’t have the squad or the resources that Madrid have, and he may struggle to adjust to life in north London having only ever managed Los Blancos.

However, at the same time, you don’t win three consecutive Champions Leagues if you don’t have anything about you, so we can see why Spurs are indeed keen on Zidane.

Getting Zidane to north London may be easier said than done as well. The France national team job has been calling his name for many years now, while there have also been constant links to PSG as a return to France has been touted on a number of occasions.

After staying away from the Premier League during his playing career, a move to England in management may well appeal to Zidane though.

Zidane does have some links with former Spurs managers too. He played with Antonio Conte at Juventus, he worked alongside Jose Mourinho as a special advisor at Real Madrid, and he was almost signed for Blackburn Rovers in the 1990s as a replacement for Tim Sherwood.

This would certainly be a statement of intent from Spurs, and it’s definitely one to keep an eye on.

